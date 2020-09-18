FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing that briefly shut down BART’s Warm Springs station Friday afternoon, BART officials said.

BART initially issued an alert regarding police activity at the station shortly after 12 p.m. Friday.

There is a 10-minute delay at Warm Springs on the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa direction due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 18, 2020

The agency sent out a follow-up alert stating that trains weren’t stopping at the station before announcing the closure at about 12:30 p.m. Mutual aid was provided by AC Transit to connect BART passengers.

There is a station closure at Warm Springs due to police activity. Mutual aid is being provided on AC Transit bus 117 between Fremont, Warm Springs and Milpitas. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 18, 2020

Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing. The victim, a man, is being treated by medics, according to BART officials.

There was no information regarding the circumstances of the incident or the seriousness of the victim’s injuries as of about 1 p.m., but KPIX 5 obtained video that showed the suspect, a bald, stocky Black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, being placed in a BART police vehicle.

A man who saw the aftermath of the stabbing told KPIX that the victim entered the car he was in as the train was headed to Milpitas. The man — an Asian male in his 50s or 60s, according to the witness — was suffering from multiple injuries.

“The gentleman came out and he had two bloody neck stab wounds, an abdomen stab wound; he was bleeding all over,” said witness Anthony Montemar.

The witness said he did not see the incident, but said the victim pointed at the car he had come from before Montemar saw a figure of a man running in the opposite direction.

Montemar said he then helped the victim walk several cars towards the lead car with the train operator where they waited until police arrived. He said there didn’t appear to be a motive in the stabbing.

“From my understanding, what it looked like was the guy just kind of flipped out and stabbed the guy. I don’t know what the altercation was,” said Montemar.

The station had reopened and normal BART service had resumed by about 1 p.m.