CONCORD (CBS SF) — An East Bay woman managed to escape from her Concord home with her two dogs just moments before the structure was completely engulfed in flames late Friday morning.

The fire erupted shortly after 11 a.m. on Bentley Street near Bancroft Road.

Fire crew first arrived at the scene at about 11:21 a.m. and a first alarm was called.

Homeowner Kathleen Farrar told KPIX she had no idea her house was on fire until she heard a knock at her door.

“I had no clue. It started on the front porch and a real estate agent was driving by and he saw it, explained Farrar. “And he was pounding on the door to warn me. I was in the bedroom on the phone talking to my friend.”

Farrar came out of her room to a shocking sight.

“I had no clue anything was going on. When I came out of my bedroom, the whole wall was on fire,” she said.

Photos taken by the Concord Fire Department showed the home fully involved.

Farrar said she quickly grabbed her two dogs and escaped through the back door.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to grab much else. Farrar said she’d left her purse with her wallet and cell phone behind.

“I only worry I didn’t my credit card or my purse. I can’t buy a hamburger or anything,” Farrar said.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the structure of origin and brought under control by 11:45 a.m.

While she doesn’t have any immediate family to provide her with help, Farrar told KPIX that she does have insurance and hoped to get some help from her church.

There were no injuries suffered by occupants or firefighters. Crews were expected to remain on the scene for extensive overhaul and mop up. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.