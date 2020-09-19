RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A popular Richmond rapper was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood Friday, police said.

29-year-old Lamonta Butcher, whose stage name is Tay Way, was identified by police after his family was notified.

The shooting happened at around noon in the area of 4th St. and Macdonald Ave. next to Nevin Park. Richmond police characterized it as a drive-by shooting.

Video showed a number of evidence markers in front of the 4th St. Market, across the street from the park. Police found the shooting victims inside the market.

Richmond fire department personnel and paramedics administered on-scene aid to the victims. Butcher succumbed to his injuries. The other two, a 50-year-old Richmond man and a 31-year-old woman from Hercules, were taken to local trauma centers in stable condition.

Butcher’s death marked the city of Richmond’s 15th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact homicide detective Jose Villalobos at (510) 620-6541 or call Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 907-8177.