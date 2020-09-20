NEW YORK (CBS SF) — San Francisco fearsome pass rusher Nick Bosa, his defensive line mate Solomon Thomas, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — who tossed a pair of first-half touchdown passes — and running back Raheem Mostert — who opened the scoring with an 80-yard TD run — were all forced to leave Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with apparent leg injuries.

Bosa was injured when he was rolled up in a pile of players while making a tackle. He immediately reached for his knee and was in obvious pain. He was taken to the lockerroom on a medical cart.

Moments later, Thomas got his leg twisted up with a Jets offensive lineman while rushing Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. He was also carted off the field to the lockerroom.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries. The 49ers defense had entered the game without several key players.

Veteran defensive end Dee Ford was on the sidelines with a neck injury and was not on the active roster for game. Same was true for star cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a leg injury in the team’s season opening loss to Arizona.

The injuries were not confined to just the defense.

Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, but was able to continue playing with a notable hobble to his gait and tossed a pair second-quarter touchdown passes to Jordan Reed to give San Francisco a 21-3 halftime lead.

He did not return from the lockerroom after halftime with backup Nick Mullins taking over at quarterback. Mostert also did not return after halftime after suffering a knee injury.

The offense was already missing All-Pro tight end George Kittle. He sprained his left knee in the Cardinal loss and was not with the team in New York.

Kittle played the second half of the opener after being hit by Cardinals safety Budda Baker late in the second quarter while trying to catch an errant Garoppolo pass. But he was diagnosed with a sprained knee Monday and didn’t practice all week before being ruled out.

The Niners would have waited until Sunday to make that determination if they were at home but once they decided not to bring him on the trip, they ruled him out. Kittle will join them next week in West Virginia, where the team will spend the week before concluding an East Coast trip with a game against the Giants on Sept. 27.

“If he’s not going to play, it’s much better for him to leave him here for a couple of days and let him get his rehab and everything,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. “We had to make that decision a little bit earlier today and that’ll help him and benefit him and he’ll meet us in West Virginia. Hopefully these two days of staying here will help him and hopefully he’ll be ready to go next week.”