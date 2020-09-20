MISSION PROJECT:Help SF Mission District Residents Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:2-Car crash, Brentwood, CHP, Head-on collision, Injury Accident, Traffic Accident

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Six people were injured, three serious enough to be hospitalized, in a two-car collision Sunday just west of Brentwood in unincorporated Contra
Costa County, East Contra Costa firefighters said.

The accident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Deer Valley Road near Briones Valley Road, involving two SUVs. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedics found six people injured; three of them, including one minor, were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Brentwood 2-Car Crash Scene

A two-vehicle injury collision on Deer Valley Road near Briones Valley Road near Brentwood

Firefighters are investigating the possibility alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

Further details were not immediately available Sunday evening.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments