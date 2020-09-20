BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Six people were injured, three serious enough to be hospitalized, in a two-car collision Sunday just west of Brentwood in unincorporated Contra
Costa County, East Contra Costa firefighters said.
The accident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Deer Valley Road near Briones Valley Road, involving two SUVs. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedics found six people injured; three of them, including one minor, were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.
Firefighters are investigating the possibility alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.
Further details were not immediately available Sunday evening.
