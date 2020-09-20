STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A vintage World War II bomber made an emergency landing Saturday night in a field near Stockton, injuring two of the three people who were aboard, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies said the crash took place Saturday evening in the area of Roberts Rd and Muller Rd in Stockton.
The aircraft — a vintage Mitchell WWII bomber with ‘Old Glory’ emblazoned under its cockpit — attempted to make emergency landing in an open field.
It struck an irrigation ditch, sustaining significant damage, but did not catch fire.
Two of the three people aboard the plane sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. There condition had not been released by early Sunday morning.
The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause of the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.