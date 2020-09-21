SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers confirmed Monday what their Faithful feared, star defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
An MRI confirmed Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in yesterday's game.
We're all wishing @nbsmallerbear a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RN9fiFIBUI
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 21, 2020
Bosa’s injury was one of several injuries yesterday to 49ers starting players, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, and Solomon Thomas.
Thomas was also feared to have suffered a season-ending torn ACL, but the results of an MRI were still pending.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo was questionable for Sunday’s game after suffering a high ankle sprain, while Mostert was doubtful with an MCL sprain.
Backup running back Tevin Coleman also suffered a sprained knee on Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Coleman was expected to miss multiple weeks.
The 49ers are also monitoring injuries to tight end George Kittle and defensive end Dee Ford. Cornerback Jason Verrett was expected to return to practice this week; he was expected to help fill the void left by injured starter Richard Sherman.
