Comments
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Nearly 700 Santa Clara electric customers are without power Monday night after a vehicle hit a power pole, police and utility officials said.
The outage is affecting customers in the southern part of the city Nearly 700 Santa Clara electric customers are without power Monday night after a vehicle hit a power pole, police and utility officials said.following the crash on Monroe Street, police said at 8:45 p.m.
At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash.
Monroe Street is closed between Francis and Brown avenues, according to police.
You must log in to post a comment.