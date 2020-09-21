MISSION PROJECT:Help SF Mission District Residents Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic
Filed Under:Crash, Outage, Power pole, Santa Clara, Santa Clara News

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Nearly 700 Santa Clara electric customers are without power Monday night after a vehicle hit a power pole, police and utility officials said.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash.

Monroe Street is closed between Francis and Brown avenues, according to police.

