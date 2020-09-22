MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — Three people were in custody in connection with a violent, home invasion armed robbery in Millbrae, police said on Tuesday, almost two years to the day after the incident.
The robbery happened on September 23, 2018, when three people broke into the home armed with pistols and rifles, tied up the residents, and ransacked the home. An elderly victim who was tied up also suffered a head injury after being pistol-whipped, Millbrae police said.
Evidence from the lengthy investigation led detectives to identify all three suspects and a $450,000 arrest warrant was issued. The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Randy Oliver Jr., 27-year-old Sirvonte Ingram, and 27-year-old Sheldon Johnson Jr.
On Tuesday, Oliver was arrested at his place of employment in Hayward. Ingram and Johnson are currently in custody in Miami and are awaiting extradition to San Mateo County, police said.
Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to contact Detective Nick Boragno at 650-363-4064 or at nboragno@smcgov.org.
