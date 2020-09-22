Comments
SANTA CRUZ (CBS S) – After more than a month, the CZU Lightning Complex fire is finally contained.
The lightning-sparked fire broke out on August 16, and charred more than 86,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, an area spanning some 135 square miles.
One person died in the fire, and 925 homes were destroyed.
Officials warn it will be a while before people can begin to rebuild in the area due to “closed roads, damaged utilities and compromised trees.”
