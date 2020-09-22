SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — On a day dedicated to getting people registered to vote, voting systems on the Peninsula were being put through the paces in a test six weeks ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

San Mateo County’s voting system was undergoing logic and accuracy testing beginning Tuesday morning, holding ballot-counting exercises of the system’s software to verify the votes are being correctly tabulated and recorded, according to the Office of Mark Church, Elections Officer & Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder.

This is the fourth year the Dominion Democracy Suite voting system is used in San Mateo County. The testing was being done at the Registration & Elections Division at 40 Tower Road in San Mateo.

“The public and the media are welcome to observe our testing process for accuracy of the tabulation of votes,” offered Mark Church, Chief Elections Officer & Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder. “Logic and Accuracy testing ensures all voting equipment used in the upcoming election functions properly,” explained Church.

Safe voting protocols for county polling places were also being installed on Tuesday and polling site equipment was also set to be tested to ensure proper operation and to confirm it was loaded with the correct system software and firmware, as certified by the Secretary of State, who urged people to register to vote Tuesday.

“The 2020 General Election will be the most consequential election in a generation, and voter excitement is at a fever pitch,” said Padilla in a press statement. “But for the many eligible Californians who have yet to register, National Voter Registration Day is the perfect time to sign up. Californians can register to vote in a matter of minutes at RegisterToVote.ca.gov.”

National Voter Registration Day has been observed every fourth Tuesday of September since 2012 to educate eligible voters about what they need to do to make sure their vote is counted in November.

This year, the voter registration day comes as many Americans have already cast their ballots through early voting. With the coronavirus pandemic, what has been typically been a grassroots, door-to-door operation is moving increasingly online.

Social media giants have been putting out the word on with campaigns on getting registered to vote, hoping to reach more people at their homes and on their phones. Facebook has been promoting a week of action with a Virtual Voter Registration Day Drive and a streaming Vote-A-Thon event on Facebook Watch. Google’s doodle on Tuesday is also designed to help users register to vote.

In California, early voting begins on October 5, 2020. All counties will begin mailing ballots to every active, registered voter in California and voters will be able to vote early, in-person at their county elections office.

Residents should update their voter registration if they move, change their name, or wish to change their political party preference.

October 19 is the deadline to register for the November 3rd election. Voters who miss the deadline can complete the Same Day Voter Registration process and cast their vote that day at county elections offices and in-person voting locations.