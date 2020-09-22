SCOTTS VALLEY (CBS SF) — A 71-year-old Scotts Valley man suffered major injuries Monday evening when he lost control of his pickup truck and rolled over on Highway 17, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators said the accident took place around 6:19 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 just south of El Rancho Drive.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck on its roof in the southbound lanes of Highway 17. The driver of the Dodge was still inside the vehicle.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined the Dodge was traveling northbound on Highway 17 at an unknown speed. The driver was unable to navigate the sweeping right turn in the roadway, and the Dodge exited the roadway to the west.

The Dodge collided with a wood/metal guard rail and overturned before landing on its roof in the southbound lanes. The driver was

utilizing his lap and shoulder safety harness restraint system.

The driver of the Dodge — identified as 71-year-old sustained major injuries and was transported by AMR personnel to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.