SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Deputies in Sonoma County are investigating after homes were damaged by gunfire and over two dozen bullet casings were found while responding to a party at a vacation rental early Saturday morning.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said they received several calls from neighbors hearing gunshots in the area of Riverside Drive and Solano Avenue in El Verano around 3:45 a.m. Authorities had responded to the area twice before that night after neighbors called about a large party on the 19000 block of Riverside Drive, along with people in the street.

Deputies said they noticed damage to the home and more than 30 bullet casings on the ground. Several cars and other residences were also damaged by bullets.

One of the party attendees, who fell while running away from the gunfire suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies said the party was at a vacation rental and that everyone involved was from outside Sonoma County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county recently passed an ordinance where individuals can be fined $100 for taking part in gatherings of more than 12 people who are not part of the same household.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Investigations Division at 707-565-2185. The case number is 200919003.