SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a stolen food trailer and identifying the thieves who brazenly drove it away in San Jose last week, leaving local family devastated.

Detectives said on Sept. 13th the trailer was stolen from a parking lot in the area of Berryessa Road and Capitol Avenue. The crime was captured on surveillance video.

That video — released Monday by San Jose Police — showed a white Chevrolet truck arriving at the location and a man wearing a backward baseball cap beginning to work on the trailer hitch. The truck backs up, hooks up the trailer and the thieves then drive away.

The trailer has purple colors on it and is emblazoned with “Adelita” on its side.

“This trailer is owned by a family and they have now lost a major source of income during these tough economic times for small family owned businesses,” San Jose police said in a news release.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the owners — Juana Quiroz Ayala and Francisco Ayala — purchased the trailer for $70,000 and in 2015 opened Adelita Cocina Centroamericana y Mexicana.

“We don’t know what to do now,” Ayala told the paper.. “We’re hoping to God that people take heart to help us — that we can still have our dream, that we can recover our business.”

A GoFundMe Page has been launched to assist the family.