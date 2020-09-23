SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — In the wake of Wednesday’s grand jury indictment leading to one Louisville police officer being charged for endangering the neighbors of Breonna Taylor but no charges in connection with Taylor’s death in the March shooting, protests and vigils took place around the Bay Area.

Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted Wednesday morning on three counts of wanton endangerment in the fatal March 13 shooting during a raid on Taylor’s home, while officers Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were found to be justified in their actions and face no charges.

ALSO READ: Bay Area Lawmakers, Sports Figures React To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Two police officers were shot in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night amid protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, but authorities said it was unclear if the shooting was related to the protests.

The death of the 26-year-old Black woman is among several police shootings that have galvanized a nationwide push for police reform and racial justice. Louisville has been on edge for days awaiting a charging decision in the case, with rumors swirling but no clear indication of when it would come.

In San Francisco, a crowd peacefully gathered outside the San Francisco Police Department’s station in the Mission District.

A maskless counterdemonstrator tried to crash the peaceful #BreonnaTaylor protest at the @SFPD mission station. Some demonstrators kept him from getting close to the bulk of the crowd before police rescued him. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/yMXKKrlowR — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, in the South Bay, a crowd was gathered at San Jose City Hall early Wednesday evening, while another event was expected to take place in Sunnyvale.

In Oakland, demonstrators gathered around Lake Merritt and marched to Oakland City Hall to protest the grand jury’s decision.

Officials with the city of Oakland sent out a community message regarding the Taylor decision and expected protests earlier in the afternoon.

“In light of the decisions by a Jefferson County, Kentucky grand jury and Kentucky’s Attorney General with regard to charging Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, the City of Oakland is anticipating there may be demonstrations and protests in Oakland this week, and we are prepared to support any activities should they occur,” the message read. “Oakland has continued and will continue to facilitate peaceful protests and expressions of outrage about social injustice and racial inequality.”