SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS) — United Airlines will be the first U.S. airline to roll out a COVID-19 testing program for passengers. Starting October 15, flyers from San Francisco bound for Hawaii will be given the option to order an at-home testing kit or reserve a time for a rapid test at the airport.
“We really see this as a great opportunity to provide access to testing for our customers, to get them back in the air and traveling as safely as possible,” Aaron McMillan, United’s managing director of operations policy and support, told CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave.
Hawaii has been largely closed to tourists since March, but next month, with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to arrival, the state will waive its two-week quarantine. Hawaii officials will verify those results as flights come in.
You must log in to post a comment.