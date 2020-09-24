SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor shooting, Hollywood, Los Angeles News, Protest, Social Justice, violent protests

LOS ANGELES (CBS Los Angeles) — At least one protester was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a demonstration in Hollywood Thursday night.

Video posted to social media shows the driver of a black SUV striking a protester who was holding a sign, knocking them to the ground. The driver then drove off and was initially detained by law enforcement before being allowed to leave.

A few dozen demonstrators marched through Hollywood for hours on Thursday, one of many protests across the country demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

CONTINUE AT CBS LOS ANGELES: At Least 1 Hit by Car During Hollywood Demonstration to Protest Death of Breonna Taylor

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments