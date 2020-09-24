LOS ANGELES (CBS Los Angeles) — At least one protester was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a demonstration in Hollywood Thursday night.
Video posted to social media shows the driver of a black SUV striking a protester who was holding a sign, knocking them to the ground. The driver then drove off and was initially detained by law enforcement before being allowed to leave.
A few dozen demonstrators marched through Hollywood for hours on Thursday, one of many protests across the country demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
CONTINUE AT CBS LOS ANGELES: At Least 1 Hit by Car During Hollywood Demonstration to Protest Death of Breonna Taylor
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.