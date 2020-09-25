WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who died Thursday night from complications during surgery following a fight with other inmates while in custody, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is also participating in the investigation.

According to a Facebook post by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Levele Williams of Oakland sustained injuries during a fight Wednesday evening with other inmates at the Martinez Detention Facility.

After the fight, Williams was treated by Contra Costa Health Department medical staff at the facility. At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, he was transported to Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez after complaining of pain to his jaw.

Early Thursday morning at about 2:15 a.m., he was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Williams later underwent surgery for a broken jaw. According to authorities, Williams apparently suffered from complications during surgery and was pronounced deceased while at the hospital just after 9 p.m. Thursday night. There were no other details released regarding the circumstances of his death.

Williams had been arrested by the Pittsburg Police Department on September 9. He was booked into MDF and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (a firearm), felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and having a concealed weapon in his vehicle. There was also a Ramey warrant for Williams’s arrest for murder and another warrant with charges that include domestic violence and making criminal threats.

Authorities said the investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Anonymous tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or called into (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.