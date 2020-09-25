SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A distracted driver with an expired license drove into a building in San Mateo Friday morning.
The San Mateo Police Department posted pictures of the crash on Facebook Friday afternoon. The department posted that the vehicle, a white Range Rover, crashed into a building on the 4100 blk of S. El Camino Real, and thankfully didn’t injure anyone.
Responding officers learned that the driver, who police did not identify, had an expired driver’s license. Responding officers cited the driver and issued him a priority re-exam at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The department did not identify the driver or what caused the accident, but hinted that the driver was distracted.
“There are many things that cause us to lose focus while driving: drugs/alcohol/medication, age, health issues, distractions in the car & out,” San Mateo Police stated on Facebook. “Pay attention to the road and avoid anything that will take your focus away from your one goal, to arrive safely at your destination.”
You must log in to post a comment.