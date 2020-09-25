OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Alameda County is moving ahead cautiously and allowing indoor nail salons to reopen.
On Tuesday, the State of California moved Alameda into the Red Tier on the color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy, but local health official may move at a slower pace, if deemed necessary. Such was the case with Alameda Count.
After days of consideration, in a statement on Friday, the Alameda County Public Health Department announced nail salons could welcome customers back inside so long as they follow local and State guidance.
“After reviewing the State guidance, Alameda County public health officials have determined that nail salons operating indoors with appropriate safety measures would add minimal additional risk to customers and staff,” said the statement.
Health officials encourage salons that are already operating outdoors to continue to do so, if possible.
“Research studies continue to show that outdoor activities pose less risk of COVID-19 transmission than indoor activities, and the County encourages all businesses permitted to open indoor operations to continue to provide services outdoors whenever feasible.”
Alameda County has posted a list of activities and businesses that are currently open and not open at, https://covid-19.acgov.org/sip.page.
