SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

REMEMBRANCE: RBG

America said goodbye this week to one of the country’s most influential and beloved legal figures, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a legal trailblazer fighting for gender equality, LGBTQi rights and for immigrants too in her 27 years on the bench and a lifetime in law. Even in passing RBG made history by being the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Read a tribute interview by former NCLR President Kate Kendall here:

http://sfbaytimes.com/

FOOD: HORN BBQ

BBQ fans start drooling now because BBQ Pit-master Matt Horn is opening his brick and mortar West Coast – Texas inspired BBQ restaurant, Horn BBQ. Open to the public in OAKLAND from Saturday, enjoy all things BBQ; smoked brisket, beef ribs, pulled pork, spareribs, and turkey are all on the menu. Matt’s pop-up was an instant hit when it launched 4 years ago with long lines daily because his BBQ is simply that good. The BBQ king has a big heart too, feeding those in need since COVID hit. This is something to be excited about.Head to the HORN BBQ web site for more info.

https://www.hornbarbecue.com/

MUST SEE TV: THE COMEY RULE

Inspired by the best selling book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI Director Jim Comey – this two part SHOWTIME movie is must see TV. Jeff Daniels plays Comey perfectly and Brendan Gleeson is terrific as Trump. It sheds light on what made Comey drop the election bombshell that many say tipped the election in Trumps favor. Don’t miss it Sunday and Monday on SHOWTIME.

https://www.sho.com/the-comey-rule

MUSIC LIST: BEST 500 ALBUMS

We all have our favorite music albums – anything by The Beatles, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, The Police or Blondie make my hit list. See who Rolling Stone selected as the creme de la creme in music in their newly released Top 500. It’s an impressive list and all of my faves made the cut – how about yours?

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/best-albums-of-all-time-1062063/

EAT: LA MAR IN SF

One of San Francisco’s most popular restaurants, La Mar is celebrating its 12th anniversay and they are inviting you to the party. Located on the Embarcadero, you can enjoy al fresco dining or order food to go. This Peruvian hot spot always satisfies with Latin flavours and a California twist, utilizing the best ingredients and a seafood experience almost unrivaled. Happy Birthday La Mar.

https://www.lamarsf.com/

COOKING CLASS: FOR A CAUSE

Wednesday 5pm

Join Chef Francis Ang of Pinoy Heritage for a taste of the Philippines in a one hour cooking class benefitting Beyond Differences. It’s Class 2 in an 8 week virtual series We Dine Together Home Edition. Thrilled to perform as Host for the series. Other Chefs upcoming: Chef Tanya Holland, Chef Dominique Crenn and Chef Hoss Zare. Please sign up here:

https://www.beyonddifferences.org/

STREET FAIR: FOLSOM LEATHER FEST

Comedian Margaret Cho takes the EMCEE role for the first ever virtual Folsom Street Fair. Billed as the world’s largest and longest running leather street fair, the virtual show promises fun, frivolity, live music and all things leather.

https://www.folsomstreetevents.org/folsom-street-fair

DONATE: RED CROSS

Make a donation to support those who have lost much during these most recent fires. Donate by phone or online.

https://www.redcross.org/local/california/northern-california-coastal/about-us/locations/north-bay.html

GIVE: FOOD BANKS

The need is great so please donate what you can. Cash donations or non-perishable goods will be warmly received. Volunteer support is also needed.

http://canv.org/

Enjoy your weekend and beware the heat.

Follow me on socials @liammayclem