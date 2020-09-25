Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health authorities are asking the public’s help to learn the identity of a patient being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
The male patient appears to be in his 40s with a dark complexion, dark hair and a salt-and-pepper beard. The hospital said he may be Latino and his first name may be Armando.
The man was hit by a truck in the intersection of Evans Ave. and Napoleon St. at 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity was urged to contact the hospital at 628-206-8063 or email hospital spokesman Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.
