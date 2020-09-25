Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco police officer was reportedly punched in the face Thursday afternoon while detaining a suspect in the city’s Bayview neighborhood, police said Friday.
The alleged assault happened around 4:10 p.m. near the corner of Ingalls Street and Armstrong Avenue, police said. As the officer was attempting to detain a 30-year-old man, the suspect allegedly punched the officer.
The officer was treated at a hospital for injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to police.
Police arrested the suspect, but didn’t release his name.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.