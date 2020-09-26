OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A crowd of more than 250 protesters, angered by a recent decision in the Breonna Taylor case, clashed with Oakland police Friday night, pelting officers with cans and bottles, several demonstrators were arrested, authorities said.

The demonstration began peacefully early Friday evening at the amphitheater on Lake Merritt, but the uneasy peace soon erupted into clashes with Oakland police.

“250+ people took part in tonight’s protest,” Oakland police posted on their twitter page. “The group was immediately violent throwing bottles & cans at officers. OPD deployed minimal smoke.”

The protesters left the Lake Merritt area and marched into downtown Oakland late Friday evening.

“The crowd is becoming violent throwing bottles cans and other objects at officers in the 1500 block of Harrison,” Oakland police tweeted. “People are also turning over orange barricades and placing them in front of officers.”

BART officials were forced to close the 12th Street Oakland/City Center station due to the civil unrest and motorists were warned to stay out of downtown Oakland.

Late Friday night, Oakland police tweeted that “multiple people arrested for assault on officers” but that the widespread vandalism to downtown buildings, businesses and the Alameda County courthouse of past protests had not been repeated.