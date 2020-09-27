BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Berkeley woman was recovering from her injuries Sunday morning after being badly beaten during an early morning home invasion by an armed gunman, authorities said.
Police said officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Warring Street around 12:45 a.m. after receiving calls reporting a screaming woman.
When they arrived, they discovered an injured female victim who told them she had been attacked in her apartment by an unknown male suspect.
She said the man threatened her with a handgun. She resisted and was struck several times with an object before fleeing. The woman received significant but non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Investigators said the suspect was described as a black male, unknown age, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot tall, broad shoulders with a muscular build. He was armed with a handgun.
Berkeley police detectives asked anyone with any information about the attack please contact the BPD Detective Detail at 510-981-5717, or if the information is urgent, please call BPD Dispatch at 510-981-5900, and reference case 2020-44671.
