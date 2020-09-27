MALIBU (CBS SF/CBS LA) — San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana rescued his grandchild from an alleged abduction attempt inside a Malibu home Saturday afternoon, according to TMZ Sports.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect had entered a home around 5 p.m. in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway and took the child from the living room.
From there, detectives say the suspect walked upstairs with the child where the grandparents confronted the suspect and took the child back.
Deputies did not identify Montana as the grandparent, but TMZ Sports quoted law enforcement sources in identifying that it was the former 49ers great who was the grandparent.
TMZ reported that the 39-year-old woman had entered the home through an unlocked door and grabbed the child out of a woman’s arms.
The suspect fled to a nearby home where she was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges. Her identity has not been released. An investigation was underway. No other details have been released.
The child was not injured.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station (818) 878-1808.
