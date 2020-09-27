SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver and his passenger were killed when their car was struck by a commercial van that ran a red light Sunday morning, San Jose police said.

Officers were called to the crash scene at Alum Rock and Alexander avenues about 8:15 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a white 2007 work van was speeding westbound on Alum Rock and went through a red light, colliding with a red 2002 Nissan Maxima going southbound on Alexander Avenue.

The man driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene and his woman passenger died later at a local hospital, police said.

The identity of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after identities are confirmed and next of kin notified.

It is the city’s 35th traffic fatality incident of the year and the 35th and 36th victims, police said.

The man driving the van, who was uninjured, was arrested and booked into jail for vehicle manslaughter and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Templeman at (408) 277-4654.

