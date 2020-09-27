ST. HELENA (CBS SF) — Napa County sheriff’s deputies raced through an area in the heart of wine country early Sunday, alerting residents to flee their homes as the flames of a rapidly spreading Glass Fire approached Deer Park.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order around 4:15 a.m. for residents living in the community of Deer Park, an area of Silverado Trail cross of Larkmead Ln through Deer Park Rd and all of Crystal Springs Rd and North Fork Crystal Springs Rd.



PG&E wildfire web cam St. Helena

The area, located between St. Helena and Calistoga off North Silverado Rd., is home to dozens of wineries.

Cal Fire issued an alert saying — Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at scene of a 20 acre vegetation fire with dangerous rate of spread near the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Rd, Deer Park. The agency has named the blaze the Glass Fire.

Officials have asked for air support from tankers and helicopters to begin making drop at 8 a.m. Fire crews that have been battling the LNU Lightning Complex fire for more than a month were being hurried to the area.

Napa Valley CA #GlassFire update video Glass Mnt Rd, East side Silverado Trail. Moving uphill. pic.twitter.com/YgTZvSxq5D — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) September 27, 2020

A picture from the #glassfire in St. Helena – yikes! At Crystal Springs Road. (photo credit to Caroline Garcia) pic.twitter.com/SYPSTVWQjX — NapaValleyChick (@NapaValleyChick) September 27, 2020

Angwin Fire officials told their local residents to get prepared if they need to evacuate — “Angwin is under advisory evacuation. Please consider safely departing off the mountain.”

The fire was not related to the LNU Lightning Complex fire which has burned 363,200 acres in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties and was 98 percent contained as of Saturday evening.

Satellite images released by the National Weather Service showed the fire was growing in intensity as of 5:33 a.m.

#GOESWest satellite "fire temperature" output showing growing and intensifying heat signature from new wildfire in northern #NapaCounty, between #Calistoga and #Angwin. Time of satellite loop is 3:30-4:20 AM PDT. Unofficially called the #GlassFire. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vx1EjIvl1Y — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 27, 2020

Currently, the area is under a red flag fire warning for weather conditions that include gusty winds, low humidity and warm early morning temperatures.

Developing story. more details to come.