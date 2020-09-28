SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
NOVATO (CBS SF) — A brush fire broke out in Novato along U.S. Highway 101 Monday afternoon, with smoke affecting visibility and traffic on the roadway.

The Marin County Fire Department said the fire was burning vegetation near Gnoss Field airport. Firefighters have limited the size of the fire to five acres, with forward progress stopped.

Binford Road was closed as firefighters continued to mop up.

No word on what caused the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

