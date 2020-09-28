NOVATO (CBS SF) — A brush fire broke out in Novato along U.S. Highway 101 Monday afternoon, with smoke affecting visibility and traffic on the roadway.
The Marin County Fire Department said the fire was burning vegetation near Gnoss Field airport. Firefighters have limited the size of the fire to five acres, with forward progress stopped.
Update: NB Hwy 101 fire is just north of Atherton Ave exit, within @TweetNovato limits. 5 acres in size; forward progress stopped. Working on one remaining spot fire in area. Binford Road is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/GhDN8ShcN1
— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 29, 2020
Binford Road was closed as firefighters continued to mop up.
No word on what caused the fire and there were no reports of injuries.
