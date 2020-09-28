SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — Just hours after thousands of residents in the Oakmont retirement community were evacuated to safety KPIX 5 followed fire crews into the hills of East Santa Rosa above Calistoga Road, where firefighters were working hard to protect the many homes scattered in the area.

The blaze was moving across the hillsides and keeping firefighters on their toes.

The crew was scrambling to scrape away anything that could burn, even using a leaf blower, which is faster and more effective than a rake.

On Plumb Ranch Road, the fire was getting dangerously close to one home.

These firefighters had been working almost 36 hours. Southern Marin Battalion Chief Matt Barns is in charge.

“Everybody at this incident has been working since yesterday. Not a lot of resources throughout the state of California right now. We’re doing the best we can,” said Chief Barns.

Moments later, the fire flared up and suddenly the road out wasn’t an option. It’s an example of how quickly things can change. The fire had swept over the road, blocking the way out.

Bulldozers moved in but the only thing to do was wait it out. In a few minutes the fire passed over, and the KPIX 5 crew could get out, but the firefighters will stay until the very last minute.