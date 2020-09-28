SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties, Monday, and asked President Trump for a major disaster declaration to the wildfires raging across California.
The Glass and Zogg fires have been burning since Sunday and have scorched more than 65,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. Tens of thousands of residents have evacuated.
Governor Newsom has sent a letter to President Trump on Monday, asking for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to help bolster the state and local wildfire response in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties.
Citing high winds and extremely hot weather conditions, Newsom also activated the State Operations Center to its highest level.
