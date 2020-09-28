OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland A’s announced Monday that the Coliseum will become a vote center for the upcoming November 3rd election.
According to a team statement, Alameda County voters would be able to stop by and cast their ballot from Saturday, October 31st through Election Day. Along with in-person voting at the Oakland Arena, the Coliseum will offer will-call voting, curbside voting and drive-thru stops to drop off completed mail-in ballots.
Team officials said the Coliseum vote center will follow all CDC and public health guidelines on social distancing and masks, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The A’s join other teams planning to open up their venues for polling sites to help facilitate the election amid expected high turnout and ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.
The Golden State Warriors plans to open up their Oakland facility at 1011 Broadway for people to vote and drop off their ballots, also from Halloween through Election Day. The Warriors said the Oakland facility will also train poll workers.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are also opening up the Chase Center in San Francisco and Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz as voting centers.
Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker for the Coliseum site or any other site in Alameda County is asked to visit the county’s election site or call 510-272-6971.
