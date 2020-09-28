SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa city buses raced into the Oakmont Village retirement community early Monday, frantically loading up elderly residents for a dash to safety as a wall of flames from the Shady Fire advanced into Sonoma County and consumed homes in the Mountain Hawk neighborhood.

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens retirement community lined up to board the buses, many in wheelchairs, using walkers and carrying what few belongings they could. Nearby, the threatening orange glow of the advancing flames lit up the light sky. The buses drove through clouds of embers as they escaped to an evacuation center at the Santa Rosa Veteran Auditorium.

But by 3:11 a.m., the elderly residents were on the move again as officials — “out of an abundance of caution” — the Veterans building and the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds were closing as shelters and evacuees were moved to the safer confines of Petaluma.

Thousands of residents desperately trying to escape to the flames clogged Highway 12 with bumper-to-bumper traffic.

This is Highway 12 at Los Alamos . There are at least 5,000 residents trying to move north and west into Santa Rosa from this area as the #shadyfire approaches from Napa County. #ShadyFire pic.twitter.com/KBMS4d8mZp — The Truth Will Set You Free ⏳ (@americangirl427) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Rosa police officers raced door-to-door through threatened neighborhoods under evacuations orders to make sure they had fled. By early Monday, more than 10,000 residents had been forced from more than 6,500 homes.

Scenes that have become all to familiar to wine country residents unfolded in the Mountain Hawk neighborhood early Monday as entire blocks of homes erupted into flames triggered by the massive cloud of glowing embers. Firefighters battled the flames, but the advancing wall of fire proved to be too powerful.

A home on the 6200 block of Kertsinger Rd burns during the #shadyfire @NorthBayNews Shady Fire pic.twitter.com/wgbAX1Q6LJ — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) September 28, 2020

Firefighters attempt to save homes on Mountain Hawk Drive around 3:45 a.m. Sept 28.

📷: Nick Vides Follow The Oak Leaf, Santa Rosa Junior College’s student news media for live reporting from behind the #ShadyFire pic.twitter.com/dBMjliwyCx — The Oak Leaf (@theoakleafnews) September 28, 2020

Rough Night/morning in east Santa Rosa as the #ShadyFire impacts Mountain Hawk Drive. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/V2LC5popcx — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) September 28, 2020

The Shady Fire was one of three wildfires that erupted on Sunday Red Flag Warning conditions set the scene with sweltering temperatures, dry and gusty off-shore winds were gusting through the area. The warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

The Glass Fire had grown to over 2,000 acres by early Monday and was approaching Petaluma while the Boysen Fire was burning west of Petaluma.

“The winds have definitely picked up overnight,” Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Chief Paul Lowenthal told KPIX 5. “They are strong, gusty, erratic winds. The fire has come over the hills into the Sky Hawk and Oakmont areas. It’s on both sides of Highway 12 to the east of Skyhawk.”

“The evacuation orders that we had in effect for east of Calistoga Road, went into effect for a reason,” he added. “We saw the fire coming in this direction. Using the tools and system we have in place to make sure they they were able to get notifications out as quickly as possible…We evacuated 6,500 homes as quickly as possible.”

Santa Rosa Police issued evacuation orders for the areas of Calistoga North, Calistoga South/Skyhawk, Oakmont North, Oakmont South, Melita, Stonebridge and Pythian. Residents were told to leave the area immediately and head south.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the areas of Summerfield, Spring Lake, Northeast 2 and Northeast/Middle Rincon shortly before midnight.

On Monday morning, Santa Rosa officials issued evacuation orders for:

Evacuation for the entire area of Northeast 2: ‘

East of Brush Creek Rd

North of Montecito Blvd

West of Calistoga Rd

South of City Boundary (north of Badger Rd area)

The entire area of Northeast 3/Middle Rincon:

East of Mission Blvd

North of Highway 12

South of Montecito Blvd

West of Calistoga Rd

More detailed information on the evacuation orders can be found on the Santa Rosa Police nixel alert page.