OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 16-year-old Oakland boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in East Oakland, police said Monday.

Officers went at 3:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of Elizabeth Street after someone reported a shooting.

A boy was located suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds. He died at the scene. The killing was the fifth homicide in four days in Oakland.

Two separate shootings claimed the lives of two Oakland men in their hometown Friday, police said Monday.

The first man was shot Friday night in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. Officers went there at 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting.

Officers located the man and a Sacramento woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. The Oakland man died there while the woman taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition.

A second woman, from Oakland, took herself to a hospital with a gunshot wound or wounds and was also in stable condition, police said.

About an hour later, officers went to the 9700 block of Edes Avenue after someone reported a shooting. Officers located an Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead there.

