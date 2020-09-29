SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Sunday night in San Francisco’s Bayview District, according to police.
Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the corner of Ingalls Street and Carroll Avenue.
There, they found a man on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical crews rushed the victim to a hospital to treat his critical injuries, police said.
No arrest has been made in the stabbing and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
