SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park announced plans to reopen in mid-October for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members would be able to visit starting October 13th, while admission to the general public begins on October 23rd. As with other museums adapting to the pandemic, capacity is limited and advanced reservations are required. Guests over the age of 3 will also be required to wear masks.

Exhibits where it is difficult to maintain social distancing will remain closed, including the Morrison Planetarium, the Naturalist Center, Curiosity Grove and Discovery Tidepool.

The Academy of Sciences joins a growing number of indoor museums in San Francisco that have announced opening dates, as the city makes progress in its reopening plans. On Tuesday, the city became the first in the Bay Area to reach the state’s “Orange” reopening tier, which paves the way for indoor dining and indoor religious services.

Last week, the Aquarium of the Bay, along with the De Young Museum, opened for the first time since March. SFMOMA, the Asian Art Museum and the Legion of Honor also plan to reopen in October.