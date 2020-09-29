Comments
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Two small earthquakes rattled Milpitas Tuesday morning, which was the second in three days that multiple earthquakes shook the area.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.7-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 4.5 km hit Milpitas around 8:16 a.m.. Around 10 minutes later, a 3.0-magnitude quake with a 4.4 km-depth hit the same area.
Tuesday is the second in three days that Milpitas saw two earthquakes in one day: on Sunday, a 3.4-magnitude quake with a depth of 5.3 km hit around 3:54 p.m.. Later, at 10:16 p.m., another 3.4-magnitude quake went off.
