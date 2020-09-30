SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate stabbings that injured three people Tuesday.

According to police, the first stabbing happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Minna Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.

There, they learned a suspect and victim had gotten into an argument that turned physical. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the first victim, as well as a second one, police said.

The victims, a 40-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were both hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, a 36-year-old man. Police did not release his name.

The second stabbing happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Colby Street it the city’s Portola neighborhood, police said.

There, a suspect and victim got into a fight, which escalated with the suspect stabbing the victim, a 22-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, a 21-year-old man. Police also did not release his name.

 

