SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate stabbings that injured three people Tuesday.
According to police, the first stabbing happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Minna Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.
There, they learned a suspect and victim had gotten into an argument that turned physical. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the first victim, as well as a second one, police said.
The victims, a 40-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were both hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Officers were able to arrest the suspect, a 36-year-old man. Police did not release his name.
The second stabbing happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Colby Street it the city’s Portola neighborhood, police said.
There, a suspect and victim got into a fight, which escalated with the suspect stabbing the victim, a 22-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Officers were able to arrest the suspect, a 21-year-old man. Police also did not release his name.
