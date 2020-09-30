SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for Thursday, in anticipation of extremely hot weather and high energy demand.
The alert effective Thursday October 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Near-record temperatures are expected for much of the Bay Area on Thursday, according to KPIX 5’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen.
The California #ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Oct. 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for tips on how to save energy.
Cal ISO is asking residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling blackouts by raising the thermostat on air conditioners, using large appliances early in the day, and turning off lights.
For more tips on how to conserve, visit FlexAlert.org.
