SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:California, California ISO, Conservation, Electricity, Energy, Flex Alert, Independent System Operator, Rolling Blackouts

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for Thursday, in anticipation of extremely hot weather and high energy demand.

The alert effective Thursday October 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Near-record temperatures are expected for much of the Bay Area on Thursday, according to KPIX 5’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cal ISO is asking residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling blackouts by raising the thermostat on air conditioners, using large appliances early in the day, and turning off lights.

For more tips on how to conserve, visit FlexAlert.org.

Comments