ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A vehicle crash in Alameda has closed the Park Street Bridge Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Alameda Police said all lanes of the bridge were closed and it would be several hours before it would be reopened.

Pedestrian and bike paths were still accessible during the closure, police said.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the collision of if there were any injuries.

 

 

