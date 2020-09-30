SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person apparently having a mental health crisis forced the California Highway Patrol to block all traffic approaching the Bay Bridge from San Francisco Wednesday, authorities said.
The city’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) said a man wandered onto the Interstate Highway 80 at Bryant St. and cut himself across his neck. CHP units have blocked all eastbound lanes and crisis negotiators were en route to try and talk the man off the bridge ledge, the OES said.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted off the bridge approach at 5th St. Eastbound traffic was being allowed to pass over the bridge at the Harrison St. onramp.
There was no estimated time of reopening.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
If you are in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (the Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Crisis workers are available 24 hours a day. Calls are free and confidential.
