TAHOE CITY (CBS Sacramento) — Bears at Lake Tahoe are apparently becoming adept at opening car doors.
Bonnie Lofstedt, of Tahoe City, told CBS Sacramento a security camera pointed at her driveway captured video of a bear opening the door of her friend’s SUV on Thursday evening.
Lofstedt said she noticed the bear rummaging inside the vehicle parked outside her home. The animal pulled some items from the car before Lofstedt went out scared it away, she said. It soon returned to snag a small cooler lying on the ground then scampered away.
