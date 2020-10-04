NAPA (CBS SF) — As the Glass Fire has raged through the picturesque landscape of wine country, fire crews have answered the call to battle blaze from across California, the nation and the globe.

One group of firefighters has not only earned the gratitude of local residents but have also captured the attention of social media. While it wasn’t clear where the group of American Samoan firefighters had been deployed, it was apparent they were ready to take on the flames as they prepared for battle with a traditional war dance.

The dance was posted on TikTok and shared on twitter.

Wouldn’t you feel better if you knew that there was a team of Samoan firefighters protecting your town?#GlassFire pic.twitter.com/kId2nEomkY — DeborahT (@Deborah_T7) October 3, 2020

There were 2,700 firefighters manning the fire lines on Sunday, stretching for nearly 100 miles from north of Calistoga to the outskirts of Angwin to south of St. Helena to the suburbs of Santa Rosa.

By Sunday morning, the burn zone had grown to 63,885 acres and was 17 percent contained. The fire also has taken a devastating toll in homes, businesses and wineries. At least 293 homes and 272 commercial building have been destroyed.

There was a deep appreciation among the roughly 45,000 local residents who have been forced from their homes for those battling the blaze.

“We are very relieved and grateful to report there has been no damage to any of our standing structures,” Lamborn Family Vineyards officials posted on their Facebook page. “How the firefighters managed that is beyond us and we are beyond appreciative of them. They saved our vineyard as well.”

Or from Loyal Hughes, an Angwin resident, who watched crews lining up to do battle outside his home. Fire crews, some from Alameda County, were protecting homes and building lines up along Highway 29.

“There’s a truck here, a truck there, a truck on the road over there,” Hughes said. “Seems like it is well covered