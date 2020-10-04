NAPA (CBS SF) — The Glass Fire has left a wide path destruction in Sonoma and Napa counties, destroying at least 297 homes and forcing roughly 52,000 residents to evacuate.

The help give aid to the fire victims, volunteers have begun distributing food and clothing. Volunteers like Flor Martinez, who has organized a distribution drive-through to help migrant farm-workers, many of whom were forced out of their homes by the Glass Fire.

“Being a light in this darkness and in these clouds is just so great,” said Martinez who lives miles away in San Jose. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Volunteers put together 500 backpacks with school supplies, basic necessities including toothpaste, and even socks and distributed them on Saturday.

“Seeing everything that’s been going on I thought I needed to do something,” said Napa resident Liliana Ayala.

That calling to help others in desperate times, moved Kelly Morris, who had to evacuate his home in Angwin six days ago, to bring other evacuees for a socially distanced gathering inside the Embassy Suites in Napa, where many are staying.

“I organized this meeting to remind people that we can still have hope and trust in God and that the only thing that can happen is what he allows,” said Morris.

Over the last few days with winds calmer than expected, firefighters have slowed the inferno’s march east toward Angwin, but also understand that’s just part of the battle.

“While we’ve been successful keeping the fire from impacting the community, we certainly don’t take lightly the fact we had to evacuate that community and essentially disrupt everyone’s lives up there,” said Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea.

For now, they can only watch the flames from a distance and wonder when it will come to an end.

“It looks bad up there,” said Angwin evacuee Candice Black. “We still have our life, we still have our health. So, there’s still things to be grateful for.”