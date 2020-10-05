OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Monday afternoon that her office would reopen the fatal BART Police shooting case of Oscar Grant, who was killed at the Fruitvale BART station early New Year’s Day 2009.

The announcement came as Grant’s family called for the district attorney’s office to revisit the case “in the wake of renewed international attention to the murders of Black men, women, children, and most notably the recent torturous killing of George Floyd.”

District Attorney O’Malley released a statement that said in part, “We have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances [of Grant’s case]… We will evaluate the evidence and the law…including the the statute of limitations and make a determination.”

Representatives of Grant’s family held a news conference Monday afternoon in front of the mural of Grant at the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland to demand that the case be reopened.

In a press release, the Grant family noted that George Floyd was killed beneath the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, using the same technique that was used on Grant moments before he was fatally shot to death by BART Police Officer Johannes Mehserle.

While Mehserle pulled the trigger, the family noted in the release that it was BART Police Officer Anthony Pirone “who created the climate of violence, pinned Oscar down with a knee on his neck, fracturing bones in Oscar’s face” in addition to using racial epithets against Grant.

The family read the statement released by O’Malley’s office during the news conference.

The slaying took place in the early morning hours of January 1, 2009. Grant and several of his friends were riding BART, returning home from a New Year’s Eve celebration in San Francisco.

When they arrived at Fruitvale Station, BART police were there responding to a report of an unrelated fight.

Officers pulled Grant and his friends from the train. Grant was on his stomach on the platform when officer Johannes Mehserle pulled his service weapon and shot and killed Grant, saying he had mistaken his gun for a Taser.

Mehserle left the BART police department while an internal investigation and one by the Alameda District Attorney’s Office.

He was charged with second degree murder in the death and the trial was moved on a change of venue because of pre-trail publicity to Los Angeles.

A jury convicted Mehserle involuntary manslaughter. He was released after serving about half of his two-year sentence, having been given credit for good conduct in jail.

“We are extremely disappointed with this verdict,” said the family’s attorney John Burris at the time. “The verdict is not a true representative of what happened to Oscar Grant and what the officer did to him that night. This is not an involuntary manslaughter case. This is a true compromise verdict that does not truly and accurately reflect the facts, and we are extraordinarily disappointed at that.”

Burris would also represent the Grant family in a $25 million wrongful death claim against BART. BART settled with Grant’s daughter and mother for a total of $2.8 million in 2011.