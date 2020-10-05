CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — One of the last things Ted Osborne did before fleeing the advancing flames of the massive Glass Fire last week was to take a photo of his Calistoga home.

He wasn’t sure he would ever see it again. On Sunday, he returned with hundreds of his neighbors as the evacuation order for Calistoga was downgraded to a warning and was overjoyed to see his home still standing.

“It’s fantastic to be home for sure,” he told KPIX 5 as he unloaded his SUV Saturday night. “I know a lot of people lost their homes, but a lot of homes were saved. It’s surprising when you’re driving through the mountains, you’re like ‘wow’”

Michael Mulaney also returned home. As the ferocious inferno devoured hillsides close to Calistoga last week, Mulaney was among those who thought it was the end of their serene and historic town.

“It didn’t make any sense to stay,” he said of his choice to obey the evacuation order. “It was very scary. It took time to load my car thinking this was it.”

Over the last week, firefighters waged an intense battle to keep the flames outside the city limits. Several homes were destroyed and damages in the outskirts of town. Their efforts drew praise from the returning residents.

“We’re so grateful for all the firefighters and so grateful our town was saved,” said Kim Wedlake.

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning also knows how fortunate the town’s residents were as the fire continues to rage elsewhere.

“We were spared the brunt of it in the city limits but neighbors to west, south, east of us haven’t been as lucky,” Canning said.

By Sunday night, the fire had grown to 64,900 acres with 26 percent containment. The fire also has taken a devastating toll in homes, businesses and wineries. At least 487 homes and 326 commercial buildings have been destroyed in Sonoma and Napa counties with Cal Fire warning that number will climb as damage estimate teams gain additional access to the burn area.

While firefighters had tamed the fire at the Calistoga city limits, there was an intense battle going on north of the city. New evacuation orders for residents living in northern Napa County were issued on Sunday.

The evacuations were for the areas of Northern Napa County bordered on the west by Highway 29 at the Robert Louis Stevenson trailhead, the north by Livermore Road, the east by Aetna Mine Road, and the existing evacuation orders to the south.

Officials also said Pope Valley Road between Pope Valley Cross Road and Aetna Springs Road and Highway 29 between the Lake County Line and Deer Park Road were closed.

In his late Saturday night update, Cal Fire Fire Behavior Analyst Brian Newman said the blaze was particularly active along the north edge as it begins to bump into the burn scar left over from the recent Hennessey Fire.

“It’s very active in the area and still challenging the firefighters on the control lines,” he said. “It’s very dry. The fuels are very dry and just extremely receptive to burning.”