SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The rebuilding San Jose Sharks announced Monday they have acquired forward Ryan Donato from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Donato, 24, recorded 23 points (14 goals, nine assists), added 12 penalty minutes and was a plus-5 rating in 62 games during the 2019-20 season.

He set career highs in games played, goals, plus/minus and penalty minutes, and finished sixth on the team in both goals (tied) and plus/minus. His 14 even-strength goals paced Minnesota, while he finished fifth among Wild forwards in hits (53).

“Ryan is an offensively-gifted young player who loves to compete and use his terrific shot,” said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. “His game had shown steady improvement each season and we think his best hockey is ahead of him.”

Donato has posted 57 points (29 goals, 28 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 130 career NHL games with Minnesota and Boston. He was acquired by Minnesota from Boston in exchange for former Sharks prospect Charlie Coyle on Feb. 20, 2019.

Following the trade, Donato led all NHL rookies in scoring (16 points in 22 games) and ranked second with 64 shots on goal during that span. He has appeared in five career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Prior to his NHL career, Donato played three seasons at Harvard University (2015-18) and tallied 104 points (60 goals, 44 assists) in 97 games, becoming just the 32nd player in school history to top the 100-point mark.

Donato has represented the United States in a pair of international tournaments, including the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, where he tied for the tournament lead with five goals in five games, as well as the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying four points (three goals) in seven games.