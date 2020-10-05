SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Monday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a weekend assault with a hammer while intoxicated on methamphetamine and alcohol, authorities said.

On Sunday evening at 9:22 p.m., San Mateo police were called to the 100 block of W. Hillsdale Boulevard after reports of subjects fighting in front of a home. Arriving officers investigated and determined the suspect — who was described as abusing methamphetamine, intoxicated and lacking sleep — began assaulting a known associate inside an apartment with a hammer.

A family member who tried to intervene was also physically assaulted by the suspect. After having the hammer knocked out of his hand during the altercation, the suspect, identified as Anthony Reyes, proceeded to grab a kitchen knife before fleeing the apartment.

San Mateo Police immediately conducted an area search for Reyes, who was deemed a danger to the public, but the suspect was not located.

The injured subjects were treated at the scene by emergency responders, with one requiring transportation to Stanford Hospital for further treatment. That victim is in stable condition.

Later Sunday night at approximately 11:49 p.m. a San Mateo police sergeant who was familiar with Reyes, having dealt with him just a week earlier, located the suspect walking in the area of Pacific Boulevard and 42nd Avenue.

Reyes was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and battery and was transported and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.