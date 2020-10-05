FREMONT (CBS SF) — Vermond Jones, who was killed in an alleged armed robbery attempt near San Francisco’s Union Square, was also a suspect in a May home invasion robbery in Fremont, according to local authorities.

Multiple agencies, including Fremont and San Francisco police and the U.S. Marshals Service, had been searching for Jones since the May 5 Fremont robbery. Fremont police detectives had previously requested the public’s assistance in locating Jones.

RELATED: Gang Member Arrested, 2nd Sought In Fremont Home Invasion Robbery, Same-Day Crime Spree

Jones had numerous pending court hearings for various crimes including robberies, burglaries, possession of a firearm, and removing his

court ordered electronic monitoring device, Fremont police said.

He was one of three suspects who allegedly conducted the armed home invasion robbery off Laurel Canyon Court in Fremont. Two of the suspects pointed firearms at the victim while they ransacked the house. The suspectsfled in a vehicle that was quickly identified by Fremont’s Community Camera network.

Another of the suspects, 23-year-old Tyler Spears of Antioch, was arrested in May by Fremont SWAT officers in Vallejo on a “no-bail” home invasion robbery warrant.

In September, while out on bail, Spears was arrested in Antioch on suspicion of committing another home invasion robbery. Spears has been in the Martinez Detention Facility since then.