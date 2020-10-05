WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump says he is leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening, three days after he was admitted to receive treatment for COVID-19.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” he wrote on Twitter. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans since the pandemic began. The president has received aggressive treatment since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, including a dose on Saturday of a steroidal drug meant to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

